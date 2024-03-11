Dozens attend Ukrainian poetry event in Barrie
Members of Barrie's Ukrainian community came together on Saturday to celebrate Ukrainian culture and history.
"It is important to have events that are celebratory for these people, who have left their homes," said Jeffery Miller, event co-organizer.
The event was held at the downtown branch of the Barrie public library and featured Ukrainian music and poetry.
It also gave those attending the chance to come together to honour those impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the millions of people who remained displaced from their homes as a result of the war.
"There are many feelings; people are concerned about their home and what is happening to their friends and family that are still in Ukraine,' said Miller.
The event was free for attendees, and Miller says he plans to organize more events in the months ahead.
