Dozens charged for alleged COVID-19 violations in Nova Scotia since December

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has charged 67 people for violating the Health Protection and Emergency Management Act since December.

Police say more than 30 per cent of all charges laid since the pandemic began have been people between 20 and 24 years old.

The majority of tickets issued were to people who allegedly did not self-isolate or follow social distancing requirements. Other tickets have been issued to a business, and people who police say did not comply with a provincial closure order.

Eighteen people were charged in Halifax District RCMP area, 25 in the Southwest Nova RCMP District area and 24 within the Northeast Nova District, according to a release issued Monday.

On April 25, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced the fines for gathering in violation of the Health Protection Act have increased to $2,000.

Businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.