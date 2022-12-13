Dozens displaced by North Vancouver building fire, may not be home for holidays

An early morning fire at a residential building in North Vancouver on Tuesday has displaced dozens of people, some of whom won’t be able to return home for the holidays.

North Vancouver City Fire Chief Greg Chalk says multiple people reported flames and smoke coming from the first floor of a building in the 200 block of East 12th Street around 6 a.m.

He estimates the building has between 60 and 70 units, and says none of the residents were injured by the fire. The building, however, sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

“Fire coming from the first floor quickly extended to the second and third floors, then eventually to the attic space and through the roof,” Chalk told CTV News.

At this point, he says it’s too early to determine how many residents won’t be able to return to their units due to damage.

In the meantime, people are sheltering at a reception centre roughly two blocks away from their homes.

Chalk says about 40 firefighters from all three North Shore fire departments responded to the second alarm fire, which was contained and controlled within hours.