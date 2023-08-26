Dozens don blue shirts for Brain Boogie fundraiser in Regina
Regina residents got together on Saturday morning to take part in the 21st annual Brain Boogie fundraiser.
Dozens of participants donned blue t-shirts while walking around Wascana Park beginning at 10 a.m.
The event raises money to support brain injury survivors through the Saskatchewan Brain Association.
"It's really important in the world of people who experience disability is that people who experienced that can advocate for themselves and do something for themselves,” said Glenda James, executive director of the Saskatchewan Brain Association.
“That's what this really is, this is an event that is by brain injury survivors for brain injury survivors."
Following the walk, a lunch was held for registered participants.
Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, and Yorkton, also hold Brain Boogie walks every year.
-With files from Anhelina Ihnativ
-
Community support fuels B.C. wildfire fight as residents come to grips with lossesAs British Columbians begin to return home in wildfire-ravaged regions, communities coming together to support one another has become the fuel to get through difficult losses and the long recovery ahead.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air qualityThe annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigatingA 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel banAll travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Annual motorcycle ride supports northern Ont. veteransAbout 300 motorcycles made the trip from Sudbury to North Bay on Saturday to raise money for northern Ontario veterans.
-
-
Trudeau spends Saturday in Edmonton, stops to celebrate PridePrime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Saturday in the Alberta capital.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat FestivalThousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residencyA local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.