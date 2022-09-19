Dozens impacted by water main break in Waterloo

A water main break on Monday along Northlake Drive in Waterloo impacted dozens of residents and several businesses.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the City of Waterloo said a hole about the size of a golf ball in the water main caused the leak.

In an email, Tony Iavarone, director of communications with the City of Waterloo, said roughly 60 residential customers and 13 businesses had been impacted.

He said most would have experienced low to no pressure, meaning some did not have any water.

He said the city was in the process of restoring water service to residents and businesses in the area and hoped to have water services completely restored later in the day.