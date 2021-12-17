Dozens line up hoping for tests at local LCBO but come up empty

Dozens of people raced out to LCBO locations Friday morning in the hopes of getting COVID-19 test kits, but may have lined up for nothing.

CTV News London cameras caught a line wrapping around the LCBO location at Southdale and Wonderland, one of the local locations expected to get the tests.

However, staff informed CTV News London that test kits are not available at the location just yet.

They expect to have them by the weekend.

The LCBO says the tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone without symptoms or who has not recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The province had announced Wednesday it would be launching a holiday testing blitz offering two million rapid antigen screening at pop-up sites across Ontario.

Clarke & Dundas (Argyle Mall)

Hyde Park & Fanshawe Park Road

Richmond & Fanshawe Pk (Masonville)1.5710530

Wellington & Bradley

Wonderland & Oxford

Wonderland & Southdale (Power Centre)

The full list of LCBO locations is available here.

With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone.