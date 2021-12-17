Dozens line up hoping for tests at local LCBO but come up empty
Dozens of people raced out to LCBO locations Friday morning in the hopes of getting COVID-19 test kits, but may have lined up for nothing.
CTV News London cameras caught a line wrapping around the LCBO location at Southdale and Wonderland, one of the local locations expected to get the tests.
However, staff informed CTV News London that test kits are not available at the location just yet.
They expect to have them by the weekend.
The LCBO says the tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone without symptoms or who has not recently been in contact with someone with COVID-19.
The province had announced Wednesday it would be launching a holiday testing blitz offering two million rapid antigen screening at pop-up sites across Ontario.
- Clarke & Dundas (Argyle Mall)
- Hyde Park & Fanshawe Park Road
- Richmond & Fanshawe Pk (Masonville)1.5710530
- Wellington & Bradley
- Wonderland & Oxford
- Wonderland & Southdale (Power Centre)
The full list of LCBO locations is available here.
With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone.
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.