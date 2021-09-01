Dozens of acts of vandalism linked in Bradford
South Simcoe Police set up a dedicated tip-line after investigators linked multiple incidents of vandalism in Bradford.
Police say officers responded to calls involving obscene graffiti on public property and schools, recovered items including bicycles, and most recently, responded to arson at a school.
Police say more than a dozen incidents occurred over the past few months.
In a release on Wednesday, South Simcoe Police stated, "Police are concerned that the vandalism has escalated and want to identify the suspects before someone gets hurt."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at the dedicated tip-line by calling 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 1490, or via email.
Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers.
-
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier visits ReginaMaxime Bernier, the Leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), touted his party as an alternative for voters during a campaign stop in Regina on Wednesday.
-
Island lottery winners share their good news in a game of 'telephone' with friendsA Vancouver Island couple is $1 million richer after winning a recent Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw.
-
Toronto students will need to pick one or two indoor extra-curricular activities as part of gradual reopening approachCanada’s largest school board is planning to “gradually and responsibly” start up extracurriculars in the fall, adding that students may have to pick one or two indoor activity to take part in at a time.
-
'Profoundly disrespectful': protesters outside HSC harassed patients, staff for wearing masksManitoba's Shared Health is condemning an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Sciences Centre as 'profoundly disrespectful' saying protesters aggressively harassed patients and staff for wearing masks.
-
Exemption made for proof of vaccination at City of Regina polling stationsThose who attend Elections Canada polling stations located in City of Regina buildings will be exempt from showing proof of their vaccination status.
-
'I love it, it's amazing': New curling club mural in west Edmonton turning headsJust in time for curling season, a longstanding west end building finally has a much-needed makeover.
-
O'Toole promises to scrap Liberal infrastructure bank, high-speed internet for allConservative Leader Erin O'Toole is promising to scrap the Liberal government's infrastructure bank and ensure every Canadian has high-speed internet by 2025.
-
NDP, Conservatives question Liberal commitment to ending blood ban after it's left out of platformThe Liberals' longstanding promise to the LGBTQ2S community to eliminate the blood ban was absent from the 2021 election platform released on Wednesday, prompting the opposition parties to cast doubt on whether it remains a priority for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. The Liberals have shot down this assertion, telling CTVNews.ca that the party remains 'absolutely committed' to seeing the ban end.
-
Saskatoon Blades staff member was a 'true giant'Bobby Kirkness, the tong-time dressing room attendant for the Saskatoon Blades, has died of cancer.