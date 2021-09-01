Dozens of acts of vandalism linked in Bradford

South Simcoe Police set up a dedicated tip-line after investigators linked multiple incidents of vandalism in Bradford.

Police say officers responded to calls involving obscene graffiti on public property and schools, recovered items including bicycles, and most recently, responded to arson at a school.

Police say more than a dozen incidents occurred over the past few months.

In a release on Wednesday, South Simcoe Police stated, "Police are concerned that the vandalism has escalated and want to identify the suspects before someone gets hurt."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at the dedicated tip-line by calling 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 1490, or via email.

Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers.