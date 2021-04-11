Dozens of additional pharmacies in Middlesex-London to begin administering vaccine this week

Starting this week, the province is allowing 44 more pharmacies across Middlesex-London to administer COVID-19 vaccine for adults 55 and over as it expands its pharmacy program to 700 more locations across Ontario.

Originally, only two pharmacies were included in the first rollout, Costco at 693 Wonderland Road North, and Shoppers Drug Mart at 603 Fanshawe Park Road West.

All of the pharmacies will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, with some locations offering the shots as early as Monday.

Here's the list of participating locations:

Costco Pharmacy 4313 Wellington Rd S., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 78 Front St. E., Strathroy

Shoppers Drug Mart 1186 Oxford St. W., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 467 Wharncliffe Rd. S., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 142 Clarke Rd., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 1365 Huron St., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 104-1680 Richmond St. N., London

Rexall 1593 Adelaide St. N., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 1657 Dundas Street E., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 2300 Dorchester Rd., Dorchester

Shoppers Drug Mart 3090 Colonel Talbot Rd., London

Rexall 740 Hyde Park Rd., London

Shoppers Drug Mart 1118 Adelaide Street N., London

Glencoe Pharmacy 253 Main Street, Glencoe

Walmart Pharmacy 330 Clarke Rd., London

Rexall 1240 Commissioners Rd. W., London

Drugstore Pharmacy 626 Victoria St., Strathroy

Incare Health Pharmacy 1-14351 Medway Rd., Arva

Walmart Pharmacy 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., London

Walmart Pharmacy White Oaks Mall 1105 Wellington Rd. S. London

Rexall 1375 Beaverbrook Ave., London

Greenhills Pharmacy LTD. 2335 Main St., London

Rexall Specilaty 841-845 Consortium Court, London

Bossons Pharmacy 35 Front St. W., Strathroy

Shoppers Drug Mart 100-431 Richmond St., London

Rexall 1795 Ernest Ave., London

Walmart Pharmacy 150 Carroll St. E., Strathroy

Lucan Drug Mart 180 Main St.., Lucan

Shoppers Drug Mart 510 Hamilton Rd., London

Loblaw Pharmacy 635 Southdale Rd. E., London

Loblaw Pharmacy 3040 Wonderland Rd. S., London

Rexall 1505 Highbury Ave. North, London

Drug Store Pharmacy 7 Baseline Rd. E., London

Drugstore Pharmacy 599 Fanshawe Park Rd. W., London

McIntyre Pharmacy 238 Main Street, Parkhill

Drugstore Pharmacy 825 Oxford St. E., London

Komoka Pharmacy 9952 Glendon Dr. Komoka

Dini IDA Pharmacy C02-785 Wonderland Road South, London

Delaware Pharmacy 11569 Longwoods Rd., Delaware

TMC Pharmacy 990 Gainsborough Rd., London

Pharmasave 77 Anishinaabeg Drive, Muncey

Shoppers Drug Mart 1105 Wellington Rd., London

Ilderton Medical Pharmacy 1-13187 Ilderton Rd., Ilderton

The Health Depot 629 Consortium Crt., London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says those eligible should contact the pharmacies directly to find out how to book an appointment.

"With more local pharmacies coming on board, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be easier and more convenient for eligible populations across the province," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in a news release.

"I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it's their turn. Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures we know work and keep us safe."

The province now has more than 1,400 pharmacy locations offering the vaccine, and that number is expected to reach approximately 1,500 by the end of April, officials said.

To find a complete list of pharmacies in Ontario currently offering the vaccine for adults over the age of 55, click here.