Dozens of B.C. firefighters sent to Yukon after lightning sparks 136 fires in 7 days
A Yukon information officer says firefighters in the territory have been bolstered by crews and resources from British Columbia to help fight a growing number of wildfires.
Mike Fancie says in a news release Wednesday that about 60 firefighters including an airtanker group are in Yukon from B.C., with more resources to arrive later this week.
He says 21,671 lightning strikes have caused 136 new wildfires since June 29, some of which have caused highway closures and community evacuation alerts.
Fancie says this high level of lightning activity has been caused by a stable high-pressure weather pattern called a Rex block that has led to hot temperatures and roving, isolated thunderstorms.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several parts of central and northern Yukon until the end of the week.
The agency says Beaver Creek, Dawson, Dempster, Faro, Ross River, Mayo, Old Crow, Pelly, Carmacks and Watson Lake are likely to see temperatures in the high 20s with overnight lows in the lower teens, along with reduced air quality because of wildfire smoke.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecastForecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede salesThe Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from ChicagoThe Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.
-
First responder summer camp for young womenCamp Courage is not not your typical seven day summer camp.
-
Gas release reported near former Wheatley explosion siteThe situation in Wheatley was almost back to normal following a gas explosion last summer, but monitoring systems just picked up another release of gas.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underwayWith B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.