Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden Curtis

It was kickstands up in memory of Aiden Curtis.

More than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders (LMR) group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed on July 4.

“One of our members of LMR, [Dave Archer], is related to the family, and we just wanted to help out,” said Brent Hunter, the ride’s organizer. “We wanted to see if we could help raise more money and, you know, raise some awareness around drinking and driving.”

Curtis was killed when an alleged impaired driver drove onto the sidewalk on Talbot Street in St. Thomas and struck Aiden.

“I was very close to Aiden,” said Archer. “Chad's [Aiden’s father] close group of friends, I'm in, as well as [being friends with Chad's] cousin. We all had our hands in raising Aiden. He was a wonderful kid with the biggest smile you ever saw.”

With escorts from St. Thomas police and the fire department, the riders embarked on a two-hour ride after raising money for the family. They went past the crash site, then stopped at the Curtis family home to present the money raised to Chad Curtis, Aiden’s father.

Curtis is visually impaired, but could slightly see the bikes, as well as hear them go by.

“I knew they were here and a bunch of them I know personally,” said Chad, who used to ride a motorcycle. “They were the ones who set up this ride. These guys are great. This whole community is amazing.”

Curtis had a large support team at his home as the bikes went down Ross Street.

He had a huge smile on his face.

“A lot of them have been coming back to support me,” said Chad. “I do have a lot of support and I love every one of these people. To me, it's a big family.”

Archer said their entire family is thankful for the community they live in, “It wasn't just our family that lost a child, it was all of St. Thomas who lost a son.”

Organizers said they raised about $3,000 through their efforts.