Dozens of Calgarians speak on housing as Ottawa pledges funding with conditions

More than 150 people signed up to voice their opinion on the city's long-awaited housing strategy, which could be approved by councillors during a rare Saturday meeting.

Before dozens of people started to share personal stories of seeking affordable housing, the federal government sent a letter to Calgary's mayor in support of the proposed recommendations.

In the letter, federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser stated Ottawa's support of Calgary's application to receive money from the Housing Accelerator Fund.

But he also wrote the money will only be approved if council votes in favour of ending "exclusionary zoning in your city."

"I wish to inform you that Calgary’s Housing Accelerator Fund application will not be approved unless you follow through to create the new missing middle zoning designations of H-GO and R-CG, as you laid out in your application," reads part of the letter.

Among the 80 recommendations from administration is a proposal for blanket rezoning to R-CG in Calgary, which would allow for different types of homes to be built such as single-family detached, semi-detached, townhomes and row homes.

"A letter like that coming right when we're about to convene for this discussion is a little inappropriate," said Coun. Sonya Sharp, the Ward 7 representative who has previously raised concerns about the rezoning proposal.

"I would say (to the federal minister), focus on the interest rates, the crushing ones that are, you know, harming Canadians, not just Calgarians."

When pressed, Sharp wouldn't comment on whether she'd be in favour of leaving federal money on the table if the zoning recommendation isn't approved by council.

The city won't say how much funding it is requesting from the federal government, citing confidentiality.

"I think it's a very strongly worded letter and I think it highlights the importance of the decision before us today and the actions that we are contemplating," said Coun. Kourtney Penner, the Ward 11 representative.

Among the people speaking to council was a Ukrainian refugee who fled her country, only to face issues finding affordable housing when she arrived in Calgary.

"When I arrived to here three months ago, I thought it will be easy to get because we can rent," said Snizhana Bora, who came here with her young child.

"But it was not. It was many, many problems."

A rally of about 200 people over the lunch hour also came to city hall in an effort to urge council to act.

"The message that Calgarians have sent to councillors today is that they need them to take action immediately," said Becky Best-Bertwistle, an organizer with the group Calgary's Future.

The public hearing is expected to continue into Friday evening. A council meeting has been called for Saturday for debate on the strategy.