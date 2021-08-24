'Dozens' of campfires in southwest B.C. reported even as fire ban continues

Wildfire officials are warning campers of B.C.’s outdoor fire ban.

The BC Wildfire Service took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to say that the Coastal Fire Centre and the Conservation Officer Service had received “dozens of reports of campfires” within the southwest region of the province in the past few days.

“While temperatures are beginning to drop, the campfire ban remains in effect for all areas of the Coastal Fire Centre except for Haida Gwaii,” read a tweet.

The warning comes as 251 wildfires burn in the province and amid an unprecedented wildfire season that’s burned many homes to the ground.

“The fire danger in many parts of the centre is still high or extreme, meaning that fires can start easily and spread more quickly than under normal conditions,” it continues.

Beyond the horrific damage that a campfire can cause if it spreads unintentionally, a human-caused wildfire also diverts firefighting resources from other wildfires currently being fought.

The fine for violating the campfire ban is a whopping $1,150, and it can be applied to everyone seated around the campfire, says BC Wildfire Service. And, the cost of a campfire gone wrong can be astronomical.

“If you are found responsible for starting a #BCwildfire you can be ordered to pay the cost of fighting it,” reads another tweet from the agency.