Dozens of catalytic converters stolen in recent months, Sault police say

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Tuesday it has received reports of 65 catalytic converter thefts since September.

“We urge everyone in the community to report incidents of crime so members can investigate each occurrence,” police said in a news release.

Catalytic converter thefts have soared globally in recent years as they contain the precious metals palladium, platinum and rhodium. After cutting a converter out of a vehicle, thieves can sell it on the scrap metal market for hundreds of dollars.

To protect yourself, Sault police recommend taking steps to reduce the opportunity for crime to occur. For example, parking your vehicle in a secure area like a garage or fenced-in area will make it harder to access.

Parking in a well-lit location, installing video surveillance devices or an alarm system can also deter thieves. Trimming hedges or removing obstacles that block the view of the vehicle can also discourage thieves.

“Installing video surveillance devices effectively is an important tool when providing information to police regarding an incident of criminal activity,” police said.

For tips on how best to install video surveillance devices on your property, click here.