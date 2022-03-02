Dozens of charges laid after loaded gun, safe found in vehicle blocking traffic at CityPlace: Toronto police

Toronto police say dozens of charges have been laid against three suspects after pills, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were allegedly found inside a vehicle downtown over the weekend.

Police said they became aware of the vehicle after it was blocking traffic in the Ice Boat Terrace and Dan Leckie Way area at around 10:47 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Police said a firearm was located in the vehicle along with Percocet pills and a safe.

Officers executed a search warrant to open the safe and inside they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a pistol magazine, police said.

According to the charges, the serial number on at least one of the weapons had been altered.

Three men from Bradford were subsequently arrested.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Landyn Delaney, 19-year-old Colton Morin, and 18-year-old Sebastian Santagato.

All three are now facing a variety of weapons offences, amounting to some 60 charges.

They made a court appearance at Old City Hall on Monday.