Dozens of charges laid after loaded gun, safe found in vehicle blocking traffic at CityPlace: Toronto police
Toronto police say dozens of charges have been laid against three suspects after pills, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were allegedly found inside a vehicle downtown over the weekend.
Police said they became aware of the vehicle after it was blocking traffic in the Ice Boat Terrace and Dan Leckie Way area at around 10:47 a.m. on Feb. 27.
Police said a firearm was located in the vehicle along with Percocet pills and a safe.
Officers executed a search warrant to open the safe and inside they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a pistol magazine, police said.
According to the charges, the serial number on at least one of the weapons had been altered.
Three men from Bradford were subsequently arrested.
Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Landyn Delaney, 19-year-old Colton Morin, and 18-year-old Sebastian Santagato.
All three are now facing a variety of weapons offences, amounting to some 60 charges.
They made a court appearance at Old City Hall on Monday.
-
Residents look to repurpose Fredericton justice buildingFor nearly 100 years the justice building, and former Provincial Normal School has been a prominent feature in downtown Fredericton, N.B. History enthusiasts are preparing for its next life, with a new justice building set to be built in the capital by 2025.
-
"I can see myself living here": N.S. health-care recruitment attracting attentionThe province's ongoing health-care recruitment program does seem to be getting some interest from professionals in other provinces, although other factors are helping.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of UkraineWinnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the provinceThe area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.
-
Up to 35 storeys still permitted in revised plan to regulate development around Victoria ParkAfter two years of consultation and revision, the latest version of the Victoria Park Secondary Plan to regulate building height and density around the urban greenspace may reignite a long-simmering debate.
-
Two-vehicle collision west of Arthur results in serious injuries: policeWellington County OPP closed Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Teviotdale on Wednesday night after a serious collision near Sideroad 12.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Halifax Port Authority guilty of violating Labor Code following worker's deathThe Halifax Port Authority has been found guilty of violating the Canadian Labour Code following the death of a worker in 2018.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.