Dozens of charges laid against Edmonton pair accused of drug trafficking
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Two people face more than 50 charges in an Edmonton drug-trafficking case.
City police announced the charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act against Cassiuis Paradis, 34, and Kira Pogorzelec, 27, on Friday.
Some of the 53 charges include possession of stolen property and firearms charges.
Edmonton police executed a search warrant at a Griesbach home on July 28, seizing drugs worth an estimated total of $140,000 and four stolen handguns and ammunition, worth about $42,000.
Among the drugs found were 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, and 103 grams of fentanyl.
Paradis was also charged with three counts of breaching a firearms prohibition.
