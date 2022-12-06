Dozens of charges laid in connection with theft of 14 vehicles

A Calgary man and woman face dozens of charges in connection with the theft of $1.2 million worth of vehicles.

Investigators say the pair targeted rental cars, vehicle repair shops and citizens who left their vehicles unattended in front of their homes.

Police say members of the prolific offender engagement and auto theft team became involved in a series of investigations that began on Oct. 17 and continued for about two weeks.

The vehicles stolen include:

A Ford Mustang, as well as nine other vehicles, from the Hertz located in the 10300 block of 25th Street N.E.;

A Lexus RX350 and Mercedes GLC from the Carstar located in the 0 to 100 block of Royal Vista Drive N.W.;

A Ford Explorer left running outside a home in the 100 block of Redstone Heights N.E.; and

A Chevrolet Silverado left running outside a home in the 2100 block of 100th Avenue N.E.

Because police believed that all of the thefts were connected, investigators compared evidence collected at each scene and worked to identify and arrest two suspects.

Brandon Stevens, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 49 offences, including break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a court order.

Jessica Hennessey, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 15 offences, including break-and-enter, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a court order.

So far, police have recovered 11 out of the 14 vehicles stolen.

Officials say the suspects involved were able to take advantage of several crimes of opportunity and residents and business owners need to take steps to prevent these incidents.

Some of the CPS' advice includes:

Never leave spare keys or garage door openers in or around your vehicle;

Never leave your vehicle running while unattended – consider installing a remote starter instead;

Use a steering wheel lock to deter thieves; and

Never leave children, pets or valuables inside a vehicle.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should report it immediately to police by calling 403-266-1234 or 911 for crimes in progress.