Dozens of charges laid in latest Project LEARN enforcement

With one week to go, London police has so far laid 26 chargers as part of the latest Project LEARN.

In preparation for the return to campus for college and university students, the goal of Project LEARN is to protect public safety, property and encourage students to celebrate responsibly.

According to police, between Sept. 5 and Sept. 19, officers laid one charge under the Reopening Ontario Act, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000, 15 provincial offences notices, eight by-law notices and two arrests under the Liquor Licence Act, in relation to being intoxicated in a public place.

“As we head toward the final weekend of Project LEARN, we are reminding students that we will be out in the community, ensuring that public health guidelines, as well as criminal, provincial and city by-laws are being adhered to,” said Police Chief, Steve Williams. “The safety of our community is our priority. Where we see actions that threaten that safety, we will intervene.”

Just ahead of homecoming weekend in London, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has also put in to place, two Section 22 Class orders.

The first order re-iterates the limits placed on social gatherings outlined by the province, capping indoor gatherings at 25 people and limiting outdoor gatherings to 100 and the second order applies to establishments that serve food and alcohol and are licensed by the Municipality and/or Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

When asked if the orders were being put into place because of planned homecoming celebrations in the city, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie said, “Certainly the gatherings that we've seen at with young people are front of mind and we definitely are concerned about the level of close contact… and of course, with things happening this weekend, we certainly could see more of that and so that is certainly one of the issues.”