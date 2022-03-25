Dozens of charges laid in Peel robberies targeting business employees entrusted with carrying large sums of cash

Police have arrested nine people and laid a combined 60 charges following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a series of robberies and home invasions targeting business employees entrusted with carrying large sums of cash.

Peel Regional Police say that officers began an investigation in February, upon learning of a series of alleged incidents in which the victims were all individuals who were responsible for carrying large cash deposits to and from their workplace in Mississauga.

Police say that the investigation, dubbed Project Roscoe, eventually led to the execution of numerous search warrants across the GTA over a one-month period.

The suspects taken into custody are facing dozens of charges, including robbery with a firearm.

“This multi-jurisdictional project is just one example of investigators' excellent work and perseverance which sends a strong message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a press release. “There is no tolerance for offenders who steal from the hard-working members of our community, and I want to commend all of the officers for their exemplary work to keep our communities safe.”

Peel police say that the investigation remains “open and ongoing” and that investigators anticipate that further charges will be laid.

In the interim, police are encouraging members of the public to avoid carrying large sums of money and to consider making deposits in stages throughout the day, if necessary.

