Dozens of COVID-19 patients in Timmins hospital as area reports another 21 cases

The Porcupine Health Unit reported another 21 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the Timmins District Hospital said there were 18 people in hospital battling the disease.

There are also another 42 people in hospital suspected to have COVID, the hospital said, with an average age of 60 years old.

"As of 8:30 a.m. this morning, bed capacity remained stable at TADH," the hospital said in a Facebook post. "We are continuing to see an increased number of individuals requiring medical care who are testing positive for COVID-19 through our emergency department."

"We are continuing to see the concerning trend of younger, sicker patients attending hospital requiring medical attention with COVID-19," the post said.

"Our community is at a critical point and now, more than ever, we need to work together to keep ourselves and loved ones safe."

The health unit said eight of the cases announced Tuesday are in the Timmins area; 11 are in the James and Hudson Bay region; and, two are from the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls.

The health unit is urging people to follow these precautions to slow the spread of the disease:

• Stay at home as much as possible and isolate if you have any symptoms;

• Practice two metres physical distancing;

• Wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of two metres/six feet can't be maintained; and

• If you haven’t already, schedule your COVID-19 vaccine. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.

If you are feeling unwell or require COVID-19 testing, contact the Assessment Centre to book your appointment at 705-267-0224. Leave one voicemail and your call will be returned within 48 hours.

If you have any questions contact the general inquiries line at 705-267-2131 or by email at generalinquiries@tadh.com.