iHeartRadio

Dozens of crashes reported after snow blankets Edmonton roads again


A vehicle drives on snowy roads in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

After days of driving on relatively clear roads, Edmonton drivers were faced with snow once again on Monday morning.

Accident Support Services International Ltd., Edmonton's collision reporting centre company, says 86 people reported collisions Monday morning.

It's unknown how many people were injured or how many crashes there were in total.

The city says workers are currently clearing priority roads.

A parking ban has not been declared. 

12