Dozens of collisions were reported on Toronto-area highways Monday morning after snowfall caused slippery conditions across the region.

A winter weather travel advisory was issued for the GTA and much of southern Ontario today ahead of about five and 10 centimetres of snowfall this morning.

Heavy snowfall was seen in the city between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. but has since tapered off.

GO Transit said the slippery conditions caused GO bus delays of between 15 to 20 minutes or longer and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to numerous collisions on GTA highways this morning.

"We've got about three dozen happening right now. We've probably got about 100 crashes already since this system really began from the overnight hours. So it has been a very busy morning," he told CP24 on Monday.

"We are going from call to call to call. If you can stay home, this is the day to do that. Wait for the system to pass. Let the snow plows and salters do their job and highways will be in much better shape later on today."

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 4 C in Toronto today and more mild temperatures are on the way.

Periods of rain or snow are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday along with a high of 5 C and Wednesday will see a high of 3 C and more snow or rain.