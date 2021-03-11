A group of 59 Democratic state legislators demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year. Next few weeks critical in determining quality of summer in Ontario as COVID-19 variant cases surge: modelling Ontarians are being warned that their behaviour over the next few weeks is critical in determining the quality of the summer months as COVID-19 cases start to increase and variants pose a significant risk, according to new modelling data. Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the region's 191st COVID-19 death, plus 44 new cases The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus another virus-related death. Calgary drivers reminded to slow down, move over when passing emergency vehicles A contingent of vehicles, made up of members of Calgary's emergency services, will be parked at the side of Stoney Trail Thursday evening to raise awareness about road safety.