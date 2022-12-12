Dozens of enclosed semi-trailers stolen in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police said 32 enclosed semi-trailers were stolen over the weekend in Kitchener.

On Monday, police said they received a report of a theft in the area of Victoria Street North and Forwell Road.

According to police, sometime between Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 6 a.m. the 32 empty enclosed semi-trailers were stolen from a business parking lot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.