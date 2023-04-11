Dozens of guns seized, Norfolk County resident charged: OPP

A Norfolk County man is facing several charges after a number of guns were seized as part of an ongoing weapons investigation.

In an news release on Tuesday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the investigation began in February.

They said officers executed a search warrant at an address located in Townsend and seized several guns.

A photo released by police appears to show dozens of firearms.

A 70-year-old man from Norfolk County has been charged with two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and six counts of lost firearm or weapon not reported.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.