Dozens of headstones at Clandonald, Alta., graveyard vandalized

Over 39 headstones at a graveyard in Clandonald, Alta., were pushed over or disrupted during the past week.

Vermillion RCMP believe damages to the headstones at the Clandonald Catholic Cemetery occurred between last Friday and Tuesday.

Many of the damaged headstones belong to people who have died that no longer have any living family members, RCMP say. According to them, damages inflicted to those headstones will only be able to be repaired by donations to the cemetery.

Mounties are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Vermillion RCMP at 780-853-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Clandonald, Alta. is approximately 213 kilometres east of Edmonton.