Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks

Residents in the community of Hillhurst who live on Broadview Road N.W. now have running water again -- but they say it's been a long time coming.

The city informed them it was shut off Friday evening.

"What we were told was there was, I don't know whether it was water gushing or somebody's sump pump alarm kept going off and it stopped when they turned off the water," said Joyce Wong, who lives on the street.

"So there was no warning and 7:30 that night, there was a ring of the doorbell and (I was told by a person from the city), 'We've shut your water off.' and I said, 'really.'"

Wong says one of biggest challenges was keeping the toilet tanks filled so the washrooms could be used.

Jane Ewenson lives on the street with her husband and two children and had to rely on family in another community to use their washer and dryer for a few days.

"At first, the kids thought it was kind of fun to have to go get some water but now we're ready to have the water back on the novelty has worn off," she said.

"And thank goodness my in-laws live here and we can go up there and have a shower and dinner."

Residents received a phone call from the city to let them know a large crack was discovered in the water line to their homes and has since been fixed.

The city said it was working to restore water services to a number of homes in two communities following a series of water main issues over the weekend.

According to officials, multiple homes and businesses in Hillhurst and Edgemont were without water.

On Saturday morning, other areas in Silver Springs and the downtown core were also without services, but the city says those problems have been fixed.

As of late Monday afternoon, work crews were still in the following areas:

3946 Edenstone Rd. N.W. (water main repairs);

7007 Silverview Rd. N.W. (backfill and paving work);

6100 Fourth Ave. N.E. (paving work); and

715 15 Ave. S.W. (backfill work).

"As part of our repairs, we notify residents impacted by the temporary service disruption. If a customer has not been notified and finds that their water service is not on, or they see water coming up through or pooling in the grass, road or sidewalk, we ask that they call 311 to report the issue," the city said in a statement.

Further information, including current outages, can be found on the city's website.