Dozens of illegal firearms and magazines seized from U.S. citizen entering Alberta
The Canada Border Services Agency says six firearms, along with dozens of prohibited magazines, have been seized from a U.S. man who was looking to cross into Canada earlier this month.
On June 5, officers in Carway, Alta., discovered two undeclared firearms when an American truck driver was making his way across the border from the U.S. to Canada.
“Upon completion of the search, officers discovered and seized an additional 38 prohibited rifle magazines, 15 prohibited handgun magazines and four undeclared non-restricted firearms,” the CBSA said in a statement.
The driver was given a $1,702 fine before being sent back into the U.S.
"We’re taking action at Canada’s borders to keep our communities safe from prohibited firearms and other weapons. I want to thank CBSA employees for the incredible work they do each day to protect Canadians,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in a statement.
Officials say over the past five years, 589 firearms, including 230 prohibited firearms, have been seized from motorists crossing the border in the Prairie Region.
The CBSA says 1,203 firearms were seized from drivers crossing into Canada between 2021 and 2022.
