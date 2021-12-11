Dozens of Indigenous artisans set up shop at first annual Tsuut'ina holiday market
As many as 45 Indigenous vendors will be on-site for the first-ever holiday market held on the Tsuut'ina First Nation in southeast Calgary.
Officials say the event, called Christmas at the Nation, will be held this weekend at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex and Chief Jim Starlight Centre.
"We are very excited to be launching our first-ever holiday market and hosting 75 vendors, with 45 Indigenous vendors," said general manager Wayne Sugai in a statement. "The field house boasts 45,000 square feet, a great spacious indoor space for shopping and to celebrate the holiday season."
Taza, which is helping provide space for two local artists at the market, also sponsors the event. All attendees will receive a free print from either Stephanie One Spot of S.O.S. Designs or Wild Rose Creation's Alberta Otter.
There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities at the market, including outdoor skating, visits from holiday characters and food trucks.
The market runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 per person, with free entry for children 12 and under.
Tickets are available online or at the door.
