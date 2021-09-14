Dozens of lawyers call for suspension of extradition with France over Diab case
More than 100 legal professionals are asking Canada to suspend its extradition treaty with France over concerns "an innocent man" could face trial there in a terrorism case.
In May, a French court upheld a decision directing Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab to stand trial in the decades-old bombing of a Paris synagogue.
Born in Lebanon, Diab became a Canadian citizen in 1993, working in Ottawa as a university teacher.
The RCMP arrested him in November 2008 in response to a request by France.
French authorities suspected Diab was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.
In a letter made public today, dozens of lawyers and other legal professionals call on the Liberal government to urge France to put an immediate end to what they call a continuing miscarriage of justice.
-
City Hall honours Ottawa’s golden soccer starSeptember 14 has been officially declared 'Vanessa Gilles Day' in Ottawa – recognizing the Ottawa athlete’s Olympic win.
-
London, Ont. family raising funds for brain tumour research wants to be 'Dunn with Cancer'A London family is honouring their daughter this weekend after she died last year from one of the most aggressive forms of cancer -- and along the way they want to raise awareness and money for research.
-
Kingston, Ont. health unit looking for passengers on Megabus from Toronto following positive COVID-19 caseKFL&A Public Health says it confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a passenger on the bus from Toronto to Kingston, but the health unit has been unable to contact some of the passengers who may have been exposed.
-
Bikes-N-Pipes fundraiser assists hospice careEarlier this year, Robert Hyslop lost his mother Barbara to cancer. Hyslop says it hit him hard and it was a life learning experience. Now, missing his mom and motivated by gratitude, Hyslop is on his bike every day and playing the bagpipes. He is doing both to raise money for the Hospice Society of Greater Halifax.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north LondonResidents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
69 per cent of respondents reported mental distress during COVID-19 pregnancies: surveyData from a 2020 survey suggests nearly 70 per cent of people who were pregnant during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic reported moderate to high levels of mental distress, with one in five experiencing symptoms of depression.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm MacdonaldTributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; launches home testing pilot project for rural kidsHealth officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 22.
-
'We have so much to learn': New CMHR educator-in-residence brings passion for representation, anti-racismThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has a new educator-in-residence who is hoping to bring her passion for representation, anti-racism and diversity to the role.