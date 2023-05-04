Dozens of Manitoba Hydro service requests deleted due to technical issue

Dozens of online Manitoba Hydro service requests were accidentally deleted due to a technical issue Thursday.

Bruce Owen, a media relations officer with Manitoba Hydro, said website was being upgraded and there were some technical issues during the process.

Owen said the issues caused forms submitted online between 8:51 a.m. and 1:34 p.m. to be deleted.

While no personal information was affected, Owen said 53 customers had their forms deleted.

"Online applications could include tree trimming requests, structure moves and residential and commercial service application," Owen said in his email.

He added because of the deleted forms, Hydro is not able to call customers to tell them they need to resubmit their requests.