Dozens of Mexican nationals rescued following investigation into labour trafficking ring, police say
York Regional Police say that they have “rescued” 64 Mexican-born nationals who were being “exploited through an international labour trafficking ring.”
Police say that an investigation, dubbed “Project Norte,” was conducted in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency and members of the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy.
The investigation, police say, ultimately led to the arrest of seven people who are now facing multiple charges.
“Project Norte was a victim-centric investigation designed to provide compassionate care and ongoing support to the people rescued from this criminal organization,” police said in a news release.
Police have not provided many specifics about ‘Project Norte’ so far but will hold a press conference on Friday morning to release more details.
York Regional Police Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida will be on hand for the 11 a.m. news conference, as will CBSA officials.
-
Calle Jarnkrok scores game-winner for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2-1 win over Calgary FlamesCalle Jarnkrok scored the game-winner for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
-
Plane bound for Calgary from Kamloops, B.C., makes emergency landing along the wayThere were some tense moments for 75 passengers and crew on a flight from Kamloops, B.C., destined for Calgary on Thursday.
-
'Our reality:' Finance minister wants review of Alberta's volatile revenue structureAlberta's finance minister says he would like to see a panel formed within the next year and a half to address the province's often volatile revenue structure.
-
Suspects arrested in connection with recent Calgary gun violence charged, identified by policeCalgary police have named the two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.
-
A tear in your beer: Get set for a tax hike on boozeThe price we pay for booze could soon be going up, with a lofty tax hike scheduled to take effect April 1. So, whether it’s a pint with your mates, a glass of wine at home, or shopping for spirits at the LCBO, you may have to dig deeper to enjoy your adult beverages.
-
Timmins Police Service to soon release details of its new recruitment and retention planThe Timmins Police Services Board wants to reassure the public and Timmins Police Service employees that a plan to recruit and retain more officers is soon to be released to the public.
-
Northern pharmacies concerned about not getting medications on time from their supplierIroquois Falls pharmacies tell CTV that deliveries of medication from their distributor, McKesson Canada, have been arriving late for several months.
-
Company's cocaine approval claim fuels Vancouver dispensary outrageA B.C. company's announcement that it has received Health Canada approval to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine prompted outrage at the provincial legislature Thursday.
-
U of M researchers join group to better prepare Canada for another pandemicResearchers at the University of Manitoba are a part of a group working to help Canada be better prepared for a pandemic by focusing on a bottleneck exposed by COVID-19.