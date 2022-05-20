Dozens of Northern cats need forever homes
Dozens of cats arrived in Barrie from Northern Ontario, hoping to be adopted by their forever families.
The felines will be ready for adoption after being checked by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Some cats will head to shelters in Sudbury, Midland and Stouffville as part of a rehoming partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden.
The cat transfer helps make room for other animals at the Northern shelter. The Ontario SPCA says there are more adoptable animals than families to give them homes in Northern communities.
"And using our science-based Meet Your Match survey program, we ensure that we're able to make smart matches between animals and homes to make sure that we do get them into forever homes," says Robin Elliott, Ontario SPCA Midland and District Centre.
Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Ontario SPCA Barrie online to learn about the animals available.
