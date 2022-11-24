Dozens of parking tickets issued in Centre Wellington after snowfall

Dozens of drivers who left their vehicles parked on streets in Centre Wellington impeded snow removal over the weekend, according to officials.

As a result, the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) handed out 55 parking infractions.

"It was reported that numerous vehicles had been parked on roads between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and that those vehicles were impeding the removal of snow from the roadway," OPP said in a news release.

Centre Wellington overnight parking rules prohibit vehicles from parking on streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.