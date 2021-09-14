Dozens of power outages ongoing in southwestern Ontario

Hydro One crews are continuing to deal with dozens of outages across southwestern Ontario Tuesday morning following Sunday evening’s violent storms.

The storm system that swept across the region Sunday evening left plenty of damage in its wake.

Among the damage was the Trinity Chapel in Ailsa Craig, which saw its steeple topple to the ground.

In London and surrounding areas there were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.

As of Tuesday morning, several areas are still experience power outages.

Northern Tornadoes Project says they are investigating the areas hardest hit by the storms including the Parkhilll and Mount Brydges areas.

At this time it remains unclear if any tornadoes were produced as a result of the storms.