Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs

An all-party committee at British Columbia's legislature has released a report on drug toxicity and overdose deaths that calls for dozens of urgent steps from the province to address the deadly crisis.

The more than three dozen recommendations include ensuring continuity of care for at-risk people, expanding a take-home naloxone program, and engaging with health-care providers to reduce barriers in prescribing a safe supply of drugs.

The report also seeks a “substantial increase” in funding for recovery and detox programs, while recommending overdose and mental health calls be redirected from police to more specialized responders whenever possible.

The committee says since beginning work in April, it heard stories of “agony, frustration and hope” from almost 1,000 oral and written submissions, and that the crisis represents a “staggering loss.”

The report notes several organizations and individuals, including provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, believed the government could "scale-up" its response to the heartbreaking emergency.

The committee was formed months after Green party leader Sonia Furstenau called for a deeper dive into the devastating overdose crisis. It took almost a year before Premier John Horgan agreed to that request. Now, as a final report is being made public, Furstenau called the recommendations “timid.”

Furstenau told reporters bolder action around providing safer supply should've topped the list of recommendations, in order to save lives. Still, she believes the committee allowed MLAs from all parties to get on the same page about the deadly crisis, adding that drug users gave testimony to a committee for what's thought to be the first time.

In the house, after the report was tabled, Furstenau shared the story of an 18-year-old named Kylie Walker who died last week after taking poisoned drugs.

"She is the grand-niece of Cowichan school trustee and Cowichan tribes member, and my friend, Joe Thorn," she said, visibly shaken. "After hearing the news, Joe drove around Duncan that evening, warning people, especially youth, that the drugs that were circulating were deadly."

She says that level of desperation shows more needs to be done. Furstenau pointed out many of the recommendations aren't new.

The report notes inequity in when and where drug users can get help. "Many presentations and submissions to the committee indicated that there are long waitlists for various treatment options, and emphasized the importance of immediately providing these services when a person is ready to receive them, referring to this time as a ‘window of opportunity.’"

Sheila Malcolmson, the minister responsible for mental health and addictions, acknowledged when it comes to getting help when and where drug users need it, the system falls short.

"What we're working towards is a health-care system where when people need help they get it – same if it’s a broken leg, same if it’s addictions challenges. That’s what we're working towards. Fighting two public health emergencies, rolling out a mass immunization campaign and rolling out a system of care simultaneously means all of our human resources and people on the front line are stretched," Malcolmson told reporters at the legislature Tuesday.

Despite those challenges, Malcolmson added "immense progress" has been made when it comes to expanding mental health and addictions support, claiming there was no system of support when the NDP came into power in 2017.

A provincial coroner's report released in September says the rate of toxic drug deaths is 42 people per 100,000, twice what it was in April 2016 when the government declared a public health emergency over the rising rate of overdoses. Since then the coroner's service estimates at least 10,000 people have died due to toxic drugs.

“As the illicit drug supply gets increasingly more toxic, we face a rising tide of need in British Columbia. There is more to do to tackle this public health emergency,” Malcolmson said.

Committee chair Niki Sharma said in a news release that its members heard some residents aren't able to access life-saving services.

“The committee's report makes recommendations to further scale up government's response to ensure that all British Columbians can access high-quality substance-use support and care when they need it,” Sharma said.

The committee's recommendations also include funding Indigenous-led and designed substance-use supports, increasing funding for public awareness and anti-stigma initiatives, and integrating a mental health option in 911 calls.

With files from The Canadian Press