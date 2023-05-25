Dozens of school zones need photo radar, but London limited to seven units

There may soon be a lot more cameras ticketing drivers for risky behaviour behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, the Civic Works Committee discussed a report on expanding automated traffic enforcement in London.

The number of mobile photo radar systems rotating between school zones will soon increase from two to seven.

Several councillors asked staff if the number of automated traffic systems could be increased beyond seven but city engineers advised against it.

“Both city administration and provincial offences administration for that program is more onerous, so we feel we are at a maximum capacity with this recommendation to go to seven,” explained Doug MacRae, director of transportation and mobility.

In London, the average speed of vehicles drops by 7 km/h when one of the mobile photo radar systems is installed, and remain 5 km/h below average after it moves to a new location.

Coun. Corrine Rahman said there are many schools in London that would benefit from photo radar.

She suggested that talks with the provincial government should focus on reducing the regulatory hurdles.

“It will be more advocacy on our side to try to get some of these more cumbersome regulations removed in order to be able to roll this program out more efficiently across the city,” said Rahman.

Meanwhile, the committee backed a staff recommendation to increase the number of intersections monitored by red light cameras from 10 to (up to) 20.

At intersections with red light cameras, dangerous angle collisions have been reduced by eight per cent to 11 per cent, and collisions involving injuries have dropped by 40 per cent.

Revenue from automated traffic enforcement is used to maintain the system and fund new road safety initiatives.

Council will make a final decision June 6.