Dozens of tickets, 18 vehicles towed in Ottawa Tuesday during 'possible convoy' enforcement

Bylaw officers handed out dozens of parking tickets in downtown Ottawa Tuesday during stepped up enforcement because of "possible convoy activity."

The city put parking restrictions in place in the downtown core Tuesday, the anniversary of the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, because of concerns over a possible return of "Freedom Convoy" protesters.

No significant protest ever materialized. Ottawa police said a "small number" of vehicles moved through the city Tuesday morning without incident, and only a handful of people with "Freedom Convoy" related flags and signs could be seen on Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The city says Ottawa Bylaw issued 89 parking tickets to vehicles parked in no stopping zones downtown and towed 18 vehicles. The city would not say how many tickets or tows were related specifically to protesters versus how many uninvolved residents were affected.

"(Bylaw) does not conduct selective enforcement and reminds all drivers to follow posted signage when parking," said a statement attributed to Ottawa Bylaw director Roger Chapman.

The city says special parking restrictions will return Friday and through the long weekend and residents can expect to see an increased presence of bylaw officers.

This weekend marks the anniversary of a major police operation involving hundreds of officers to push "Freedom Convoy" protesters out of the downtown core after blocking roads for three weeks. Monday is the due date for Justice Paul Rouleau to deliver his report into the government's use of the Emergencies Act last year.

On Facebook, the Canada Unity group has a picture saying "Ottawa February 14-19. True North Strong and Free", but no details on any possible events.

Parking restrictions Tuesday affected an area bordered by Wellington Street in the north, Laurier Avenue in the south, Bronson Avenue in the west and Elgin Street in the east.