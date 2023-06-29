Dozens of tickets handed out during speeding blitz in Windsor and LaSalle

Windsor and LaSalle police services teamed for an enforcement blitz on speeding in both areas.

Police say it resulted in 73 enforcement actions.

Some of the infractions included a bus going 93 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone and another vehicle going 127 km/h in a 60 zone.

Yesterday, Windsor Police Service and @LaSallePoliceON teamed up to conduct a Speed Enforcement Operation in both Windsor and LaSalle. This resulted in 73 enforcement actions.

Great teamwork by both services. pic.twitter.com/uS1YbFpHxC

Police say it was great teamwork by both services.