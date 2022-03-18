Dozens of tickets issued during ‘relatively quiet’ St. Patrick’s Day in Kingston, officials say

Police and bylaw officers in Kingston, Ont. issued thousands of dollars in fines for parties and noise violations during St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Officials are reporting a "relatively quiet" day of St. Patrick's Day festivities around Queen's University on Thursday.

"While enforcement partners quickly addressed three nuisance parties in the University District, resulting in a total of 25 administrative monetary penalties, the celebrations marked an improvement from past years," the city said in a statement.

Bylaw Enforcement says three fines worth $2,000 each were issued for hosting or sponsoring a nuisance party in the University District. Two tickets for failing to leave a nuisance party were issued worth $500 each.

There were 18 tickets for amplification of sound worth $200 each, and one ticket for yelling.

Kingston police say 41 open liquor charges were issued, along with three charges for public intoxication and seven charged for underage drinking.

“We thank everyone in the University District for gathering responsibly and putting community safety first,” Police Chief Antje McNeely says.

Kingston police and bylaw say officers will be out this weekend after receiving reports of gatherings planned in the University District on Saturday.

"I want to emphasize that we are prepared to issue additional fines and charges this weekend, if the need arises," Bylaw Enforcement supervisor Dan Hazell said in a statement.