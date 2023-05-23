Dozens speaking against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon

A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens speaking against it Tuesday evening.

Earlier in May, trustees heard a presentation which requested the division create a committee to ban certain books with LGBTQ2S+ topics from school libraries.

Since the presentation, the division said it had received 289 emails and letters in response, according to the meeting agenda. Of those, it says there were six in support of forming the committee, while the majority were opposed.

The board is hearing from more than 30 delegations Tuesday evening, including several residents as well as representatives from the Manitoba Library Association, Brandon University, Brandon Pride, and Brandon Teachers’ Association, among others.

Melanie Sucha, the president of the Manitoba Library Association, said during the meeting there has been an increase in calls to ban books, something she doesn't agree with.

"These calls are advocating a version of freedom that comes at the cost of everyone else," said Sucha. "We conclude such that calls are deliberate attempts to propagate hate and bigotry."

Another speaker, Penny Jones, said she is the mother to a trans child. She said she has taught them that school is a safe place outside of their own home.

"If you, the trustees of the Brandon School Division decide to form a committee to look at banning books within the LGBTQ nature, school will no longer be a safe space for my son," said Jones. "I would rather have a healthy son than a dead daughter, which is a reality parents in the LGBTQ community constantly worry about. But what do I know, I only live it. Be better, Brandon."

The President of Brandon University, David Docherty, also spoke during the meeting. In response to the original presentation in early May, Brandon University released a one word statement about the possibility of banning books, saying "Don't."

Speaking Tuesday, Docherty said Brandon University believes in helping all students succeed.

"This means finding the right language, the right approach and the right lessons to teach people. To reach people from different backgrounds, different strengths, with different goals and ambitions," said Docherty. "Our students are going to make this world a better place. Why should we get in their way?"

This comes as the province announced new money for 2SLGBTQ+ initiatives, including the creation of a new gender equity secretariat and expanding Manitoba Women's Advisory Council to include more gender-diverse people.

Speaking Tuesday morning, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she firmly condemns hateful acts of violence against members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

"I've said it before and I will say it again, we're passed that as a society – the banning of books," Stefanson said. "While there is no book ban currently in place, I can assure you that we will consistently and constantly be monitoring the issue."

When asked about the ongoing situation in Brandon, Families Minister Rochelle Squires said it highlights the importance of this initiative.

"It's a very complex issue, eradicating hate in a society," she said. "That is why it's important to have a council and a secretariat that is dedicated to working through these issues, and to make sure that hate is banned, and love is love."

CTV News will have more details as this story develops.