Dozens turn out for Sudbury's latest Ukraine rally

As attacks continue overseas, people in northern Ontario are continuing to show their support. Throughout the day Sunday, people stood together to rally for those in Ukraine.

One of the supporters in the crowd was Walter Bilyj. He has family living in western Ukraine and he said he patiently waits to hear from them once a week.

"I have seven first cousins there and I try to talk to them on a regular basis. Typically, I’m talking to them on Sundays and pretty much when I get on Skype with them, the conversation starts off with 'we’re still alive, we’re still here.' For the most part, they haven’t been touched by the war significantly, but where this is going to progress...I don’t know," said Bilyj.

Olesia Babiak also has family currently living in Ukraine and she said it’s been a frightening time and just wants all of this to come to an end.

"My grandmother, my dad’s mom, she’s still out there, aunts, uncles, cousins, pretty much my whole family. Finding out more and more horrible things that are happening, it’s just a very bad feeling inside that you get and it’s kind of put everyone on edge," said Babiak.

People in attendance said they are concerned and are calling for an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We’re all concerned about the Russian invasion in Ukraine and especially the atrocities that are going on now, so we want to show our support for Ukraine and that we care. We hope that our country and other nations will unite and help Ukraine get through this," said Stephen Kosar, a Ukrainian supporter at the rally.

"The war has gone on for several weeks and it’s easy for us to normalize it and to just think this is the way it’s going to be, but by standing here, we are taking a stand and saying 'war is not the way God intended things to be.' We are here to pray for a miracle and to pray for peace," said Anne Germond, another Ukrainian supporter who was also attending the rally.

Organizers said they will continue to host rallies and show their support for Ukraine.