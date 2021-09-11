Dr. Ahmed ready for new role
It was the last day at the office for the local medical officer of health.
After more than a year a the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic in Windsor-Essex, Dr. Wajid Ahmed is moving on with the Ministry of Health as associate chief medical officer.
Dr. Ahmed took over as local medical officer in 2017.
“It really helped me grow as professional,” Ahmed tells CTV News.
During his time in that role he led many public health initiatives, including the Opioid and Substance Strategy and the re-introduction of fluoride in the area’s water system.
In the interim, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai will act as medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex County.
“The best advice is to make sure the decision which is in the best interest of the community,” says Ahmed.
“It doesn’t have to be under pressure, and we have to do what is the right thing to do.”
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monumentWhile far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in BracebridgeOne person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Grande Prairie, Alta.: RCMPCash and suspected drugs were seized by RCMP in Grande Prairie after a traffic stop earlier this week.
-
WATCH: Young bald eagle devours salmon fillet at raptor rehabilitation centreThe Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, located in Delta, B.C., has posted a video of a young bald eagle devouring a salmon fillet and it’s oddly satisfying to watch.
-
Orillia Fall Fair returnsAfter a year-long forced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family-friendly fall favourite has returned to the sunshine city.
-
Dozens turn out to 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' in BarrieDozens turned out in Barrie Saturday to show support and raise awareness for gender-based violence.
-
11-year-old B.C. girl publishes Indigenous language book after winning UNESCO writing contestAddy Newman-Ting's book "Finding the Language" is being published through UNESCO's Voices of Future Generations project.
-
Auto enthusiasts gather for fundraising show to help burn victimsA local car dealership brought back another event on Saturday that had to be put on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.