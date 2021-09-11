Dr. Ahmed ready for new role

It was the last day at the office for the local medical officer of health.

After more than a year a the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic in Windsor-Essex, Dr. Wajid Ahmed is moving on with the Ministry of Health as associate chief medical officer.

Dr. Ahmed took over as local medical officer in 2017.

“It really helped me grow as professional,” Ahmed tells CTV News.

During his time in that role he led many public health initiatives, including the Opioid and Substance Strategy and the re-introduction of fluoride in the area’s water system.

In the interim, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai will act as medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex County.

“The best advice is to make sure the decision which is in the best interest of the community,” says Ahmed.

“It doesn’t have to be under pressure, and we have to do what is the right thing to do.”