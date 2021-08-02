Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 Order of B.C. recipients for 2021

An artist, three doctors and a First Nation chief are among the 16 people appointed to the Order of British Columbia this year.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin announced the latest recipients of the province's highest honour on B.C. Day.

"Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province," said Austin in a statement. "In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations."

Probably the most high-profile appointee this year is provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has been the face of B.C.'s response to the COVID-19 pandemic since January 2020.

The full list of 2021 Order of B.C. recipients follows.

Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot͛in Nation

Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver

Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos

Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver

Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria

Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver

Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver

Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria

Carol A. Lee of Vancouver

James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver

Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria

Dolph Schluter of Vancouver

Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver

Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver

A total of 257 British Columbians were nominated for the Order of B.C. this year.

Since its inception, 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the order. Members come from all regions of the province and are appointed roughly in proportion to each region's population.

"Each one of this year's Order of British Columbia recipients has made tremendous contributions to their communities," said Premier John Horgan in the statement. "I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders."