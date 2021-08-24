Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa receive one of Manitoba’s highest honours

Manitoba’s public health team and frontline health-care workers received one of the province’s highest honours on Tuesday, being inducted into Manitoba’s Order of the Buffalo Hunt.

The induction ceremony took place at the Manitoba Legislative Building, with Manitoba's chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa accepting the awards in person.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented Manitobans with unprecedented challenges, and the work of these two individuals and their colleagues in the battle against COVID has allowed us to rise and face those challenges together," Premier Brian Pallister said during the ceremony.

The Order of the Buffalo Hunt was created in 1957 and was originally Manitoba’s highest honour until the Order of Manitoba was created in 1999. The award is handed out to people or organizations who, “have made outstanding contributions to the province in a variety of fields, ranging from science to social work and the arts,” the province said in a news release.

Inductees are selected by the Premier of Manitoba.