COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin

COVID-19 transmission in Manitoba is increasing, according to the province's top doctor.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID-19 variant is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.

He added this also means that test positivity rates are also up as well as hospital admissions.

"Most of those admissions are related to those 80 plus years of age. Over that same time frame, though, we are seeing a decrease in more severe outcomes such as ICU and deaths," said Roussin.

He added that BA.2 is more contagious than the Omicron variant but he said there isn't an increase in severity.

Despite the data showing the increasing transmission, Roussin said there are no plans in place to reinstitute something like a mask mandate.

"Certainly, we have used those mask mandates in the past, we know that masks are effective. We still recommend that to Manitobans, especially if you are high risk," he said, adding health officials will continue to review the possibility as time goes on.

Thursday's news conference was the first in-person update from the chief provincial public health officer since mid-March. In that time the province shut down its daily COVID-19 dashboard, relying on the weekly epidemiology report which details the previous week’s COVID-19 data.

Roussin said weekly reports are enough for Manitobans to make decisions about risk during a transitional time on how COVID-19 is managed by public health.

"One of those things we have to start dealing with is not necessarily getting that data every single day," He said. "I think with the weekly, we know what we need to do now. We can always adjust our approach if necessary."

Christopher Fries, a health sociologist at the University of Manitoba, said individual health promotion is a problematic idea that requires credible data.

"When we make that decision to not do that kind of daily measurement, what we're really saying is we don't value the lives of those vulnerable Manitobans. We only measure what we value," he said, adding it creates uncertainty.

"Which in and of itself is a challenge to mental health and well-being, which is the last thing you want to do from a health sociology standpoint two years into pandemic governance."

Roussin said no matter the frequency of data, the main message is the same. He is urging Manitobans who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including a third and fourth booster if they are able to.

"Vaccines are still the best way to protect ourselves and the people around us."

He said around 80 per cent of people ages 12 to 17 have two doses and 88 per cent of all adults have two doses. Roussin said more than half of adults have received their third dose.

He added the five to 11-year-old age range needs work as around 41 per cent have two doses.