Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Alberta Health reported 197 COVID-19 variant infections among another 465 cases of the disease.

Alberta has 1,127 active cases of the variants of concerns out of 6,231 current infections.

The percentage of active cases that are variants has risen from 10.7 per cent on March 16 to 18.1 per cent yesterday.

Variant infections have also killed five Albertans since Saturday, and 19 people in total.

There are 290 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 53 in ICU.

Alberta Health Services has now administered more than 500,000 vaccine doses, the health minister said Wednesday.

"Nearly one in 10 Albertans have received at least one dose to protect them against COVID-19," Tyler Shandro said.

"More than 146,400 doses were administered during the last week, including more than 27,600 reported on March 21 alone."

Shandro once again said he expects all adult Albertans to receive their first vaccine dose by the end of June.

