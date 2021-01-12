Alberta's top doctor will give Tuesday's pandemic update at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak alone after a beginning-of-the week conference the premier and health minister joined to give an update on the province's vaccine rollout.

Alberta surpassed the 50,000-vaccine administrations mark on Monday, as it expanded the list of eligible health care workers to include paramedics and emergency medical responders.

New #COVID19AB vaccination record in Alberta.



I am pleased to announce that as of January 11, 52,000 Albertans have now been vaccinated.



We've also broken a new daily record with over 5,200 Albertans vaccinated yesterday. 1/2#abhealth #ableg pic.twitter.com/8fRXKmv3E1

As it ramps up vaccine delivery, Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta will outpace shipments of doses from Ottawa.

The goal is to be able to give about 50,000 shots per week by the end of January – the current inoculation rate sits at about 3,800 doses per day – and 200,000 shots per week by the end of March. The plan, he noted, was contingent on the federal government securing and providing provinces with doses fast enough.

By next week, officials expect all long-term care and supportive living residents who want the vaccine will have had a chance to receive it. The next vulnerable populations it will be offered to will be seniors across the province over the age of 75 and Indigenous people over the age of 65.

"The bottom line is this: Alberta's capacity to give people the jab will soon outstrip available vaccine supplies, and we're doing everything humanly possible to roll out these life-saving vaccines, as quickly as they arrive," Kenney commented.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada had locked in 20 million more Pfizer doses to arrive in April or May.

There are 811 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 130 of whom are in ICUs.

As of Monday, 1,307 had died from COVID-19.

The province has just under 14,000 active cases.