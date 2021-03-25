Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update as Alberta's daily cases, test positivity continue to rise

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 status Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch live here or on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Yesterday, Alberta recorded 692 cases of COVID-19, the eighth straight day with more the 450 new cases.

Test positivity and hospitalizations are both on the rise as well. The seven-day rolling average of test positivity now sits at 5.54 per cent, a large increase from the 4.2 per cent range it was in near the start of the month.

Hospitalizations also continue to grow with 24 more people currently in hospital than there were at the start of the month.

The number of variant cases surpassed two thousand on Wednesday, now up to 2,110. Variants now constitute 19.4 per cent of all active cases, up from 10.9 per cent a week ago.

There have 1,973 deaths in Alberta due to the coronavirus so far.

More than 512,000 doses of vaccine have been administered as of March 23.

Earlier this month, Alberta moved back into first among Canadian provinces in per capita active cases while also falling back to third in per capita testing after leading the country since near the start of the pandemic.