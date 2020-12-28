Albertans will get a detailed look at how the province's COVID-19 situation has changed over the past four days when Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on Monday afternoon.

The province's chief medical officer of health will provide the update starting at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Monday will be the first detailed update of Alberta's COVID-19 status since Dec. 23. The province has been providing partial updates since then, excluding Christmas Day. Those updates only included preliminary numbers for new cases, hospitalizations and testing, all of which are pending confirmation. No information was provided on new deaths due to the coronavirus.

Provinces are updating at different times and frequencies over the holidays, but as of Monday morning, Alberta remains first among provinces in both active cases and testing. It also has the second highest hospitalization rate (adjusted for population) behind only Manitoba.