Spread of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant continued in Alberta over the Family Day long weekend, with the province confirming 50 new cases.

The additions, which bring the province’s total to 221, accumulated over a four-day period beginning Friday at an average of 12 new variant cases per day.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who announced the new cases during her Tuesday afternoon briefing, said she was concerned about the growing number of variant cases not linked to travel and instead identified through community spread.

“We haven’t been able to finish the investigations for those cases identified over the weekend. For the (previously identified cases), it’s about half and half,” said Dr. Hinshaw.

She added many of the new cases were discovered through “robust contract tracing” because they were close contacts of already identified cases.

“We are actively monitoring the emerging research on these variants and looking to see if any of our current guidelines or approaches need to change.”

Seven of the variant cases are of the strain first identified in South Africa and the remaining 214 are linked to the U.K. variant.

POSITIVITY RATE RISING

Alberta's chief medical officer of health also expressed concern about the province’s positivity rate, which hit five per cent Tuesday for the first time in more than two weeks (Jan. 30, 5.4 per cent).

Dr. Hinshaw said it was “too soon” to say whether the recent easing of public health restrictions on Feb. 8 were having any effect on the positivity rate increase, adding cases rates are highest outside Edmonton and Calgary.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 (including variants) identified on roughly 5,200 tests.

Total active cases (4,993) of COVID-19 dropped below 5,000 for the first time since Oct. 28.

There are 365 Albertans in hospital, including 56 in ICU, which is nine more people hospitalized than reported Monday (356), but two fewer in ICU (58).

Nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the provincial total to 1,791. According to Alberta Health, all nine included comorbidities.

MORE HEALTH-CARE WORKERS TO BE IMMUNIZED, STILL NO DETAILS ON VACCINE PRIORITIZATION

Details on Alberta’s vaccine prioritization list will be released soon, according to an Alberta government press release.

So far, the province has not said exactly who will be included in Phase 2 of its distribution plan, scheduled to begin in April.

Alberta is still currently in Phase 1A and on Tuesday announced upwards of 9,000 more Alberta health-care workers will soon be in line for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The province said vaccine doses are “starting to trickle in," meaning AHS is going to be contacting workers soon to rebook vaccine appointments that were previously cancelled due to the shortage.

More to come…